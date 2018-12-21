Inside fun videos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception, attended by the bigwigs of Bollywood was high on fun

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception held on Thursday was a star-studded one. The reception was attended by the bigwigs of the Hindi Film industry. Priyanka Chopra romanced a custom tulle Spring Blossom skirt, hand embroidered with tiny, organza and chiffon flowers encrusted with crystals and bugle beads as accents. A full sleeved lace blouse embellished with small sequins flowers, crystals and sequins and an embroidered stole to complete the ensemble. While Nick Jonas looked all dapper in his black suit.

Salman Khan made heads turn as he arrived at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception. Post Priyanka's exit from Bharat, Salman's presence left everyone startled. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Kajol and others made dashing entries. However, with Ranveer Singh being the life of every weddings, one couldn't expect him to not dance or rap at the bash.

Videos of him dancing around wife Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, while they dance on their song, Pinga, are doing the rounds. He also pulled Parineeti Chopra to burn the dance floor and danced on his iconic song 'Galla Goodiyaan' with Priyanka. Groom Nick Jonas also joined them and shook a leg. The gorgeous Urmila Matondkar also grooved on her song, 'Rangeela Re' with Ranveer Singh.

Take a look at the videos:

One of the videos also had PeeCee dance to her song, 'Desi Girl', and had Nick doing its hook step. Priyanka was in complete awe of this gesture by her husband and hugged him. The reception venue- Taj Lands' End was decked up with shimmering lights and red and white flowers with Nick and Priyanka's initials 'NP' installed in the backdrop.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. They married as per Christian and Hindu rituals. The extravagant wedding was followed by a reception in Delhi on December 4, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi.

