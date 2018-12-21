Bollywood's big wigs attend Priyanka-Nick's wedding reception. See photos

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wooed everyone with their mush and style statement. The newly married couple's reception party is hosted for the B'town fellas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

After hosting a wedding reception for the media, family and friends, the newly-married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a reception party for their Bollywood fellas. The who's who of the fraternity graced the event, which was one of the most-talked-about weddings of 2018. The party doesn's stop for them, and the couple looked ultraglamorous in their reception outfit.

While Priyanka donned a shimmery blue lehenga with a statement necklace, Nick Jonas wore a black suit.



Priyanka, Nick dazzle at their Mumbai wedding reception

Check the photos here:



Salman Khan at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception

Salman's arrival at the reception party laid to rest rumours that the sudden exit of Priyanka from his forthcoming film 'Bharat' had soured ties between the two stars.

Besides Salman, the attendees included Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Hema Malini, Rekha, Kajol, A R Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor and Raveena Tandon among others.



Anushka Sharma at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception



Vidya Balan with her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception



Katrina Kaif at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception

The newly-wed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also graced the reception with their presence. The 'Padmaavat' actress donned a Sabhyasachi ensemble including a zardosi lehenga, khadi blouse with a wispy organza dupatta.



Parineeti Chopra at Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception

Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra also attended the reception looking celestial. The 'Namaste England' actress wore a shimmery lehenga with a green embellished necklace.

The venue- Taj Lands' End was decked up with shimmering lights and red and white flowers with Nick and Priyanka's initials 'NP' installed in the backdrop.

On Wednesday, while the couple graced the red carpet and addressed the media, this is what Priyanka Chopra said, "I am going to take your attention for two seconds... It means so much to us that all of you came tonight. This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all the special people who have contributed to it. So thank you very much for being here, friends of my parents, my dad who I know is here. Thank you very much for coming and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight," Priyanka said. Looking at her hubby, she added, "And this is my husband, Nick Jonas".

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. They married as per Christian and Hindu rituals. The extravagant wedding was followed by a reception in Delhi on December 4, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi. After their Delhi reception, the couple went off to Oman. As per media reports, Priyanka later went back to New York, to promote her movie Isn't It Romantic.

