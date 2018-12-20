See photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look splendid at their Mumbai wedding reception

bollywood

Newly wed couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their wedding reception for family and friends in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their Mumbai wedding reception (Pic/Yogen Shah)

It seems celebrations have not ended for newly wed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as 19 days after their grand wedding, the first reception in Mumbai was held for family, friends and the media at a suburban hotel in Juhu on Wednesday evening. Another reception is scheduled for Thursday evening for Bollywood celebrities at a five-star hotel in suburban Bandra.



(Pic/Sneha Kharabe)

The venue was decorated with white lilies, orchids and candles, featuring an entwined N and P in the backdrop. The event was hosted by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.



Madhu Chopra at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in Mumbai (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Wearing a strapless traditional Indian lehenga in blue and gold, Priyanka looked gorgeous as she accessorised her outfit with a huge diamond necklace. While Nick was seen in a grey colour suit and black T-shirt.



Priyanka-Nick look splendid at Mumbai wedding reception (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Priyanka and Nick were all smiles as they entered the party holding hands. After posing for the shutterbugs, Priyanka thanked everyone for coming.



Priyanka and Nick were all smiles as they entered the party holding hands (Pic/Yogen Shah)



"I am going to take your attention for two seconds... It means so much to us that all of you came tonight. This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all the special people who have contributed to it. So thank you very much for being here, friends of my parents, my dad who I know is here. Thank you very much for coming and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight," Priyanka said.

Looking at her hubby, she added, "And this is my husband, Nick Jonas".

While Nick said, "This is my first show in India. And thank you all so very much for coming out."

"I wasn't too far from here that I took Madhu (Priyanka's mother) out to lunch and asked her if I could marry her daughter. So to be here tonight with all of you...the people who have helped shape who she has become means the world to me. To be embraced with such open arms, it's just unbelievable. Tonight is about celebrating and spending time, it is my first introduction with you all."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. They married as per Christian and Hindu rituals.The extravagant wedding was followed by a reception in Delhi on December 4, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi.

After their Delhi reception, the couple went off to Oman. As per media reports, Priyanka later went back to New York, to promote her movie Isn't It Romantic.

