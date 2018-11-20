Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: The actress does a $14000 wedding registry

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have selected their favourite items and put it up on the registry, so that guests can select the item to gift the couple.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to American pop singer Nick Jonas, has opened up about picking various items for home and lifestyle ahead of her upcoming wedding day.

The Quantico star has done a $14000 wedding registry in association with Amazon where the couple has selected their favourite items and put it up on the registry, so that guests can select the item to gift the couple.

She took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself in a white long dress and wrote: "I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with Amazon. They have everything that you need in one place! Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to Unicef, a charity that is extremely important to me!"

The list includes items for entertaining and decor, including a Riedel wine decanter, Now House by Jonathan Adler Throw Pillow, and Dorotea dinner plates.

"A lot of people get so stressed about weddings and I think we lose the charm. (Wedding planning) is fun - and it should be. Amazon makes sense for a registry because there are such incredible things you can find under one roof. These are the kinds of things I want when I build a home," Priyanka told people.com.

She added, "I've always been an entertainer. My home is always bustling with loved ones. I have a very close-knit set of friends and so does Nick and I like being a host."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt: Can't wait to see Priyanka Chopra in her wedding attire

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever