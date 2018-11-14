Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas' wedding to be a sponsored bash?

hollywood

Nick Jonas has been using social media for promoted posts, including one featuring motorised scooters for his groomsmen

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' bachelor bash in Malibu was a sponsored event. Priyanka Chopra's fiancé shared pictures from the party on Instagram and plugged in the brands. Take a look:

The American singer has been using social media for promoted posts, including one featuring motorised scooters for his groomsmen. There is talk that the wedding pictures will be sold to the highest bidder. Making moolah at the nuptials too?

As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already registered for a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse. The couple was keen to do the paperwork before their December 2 nuptials in India. PeeCee and Nick's wedding festivities will start from November 30 at the Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur.

The couple's wedding will be a private affair with only family and close pals in attendance. So all those wondering if their wedding date will clash with Ranveer and Deepika's Mumbai reception on December 2 can breathe easy. It is said the two will get married in separate ceremonies to honour each other's faith. There might be a get together on their arrival in Mumbai for PeeCee's close industry pals.

Priyanka and Nick, known for their mush and love, are nominated by mid-day for the category 'Lovestruck Jodi' in Jhakaas Awards 2018. Cast your vote and let the favourite celebrity win.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Wants To Attend Ranveer-Deepika And Priyanka-Nick's Weddings

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates