Katrina Kaif wants to attend Ranveer-Deepika and Priyanka-Nick's weddings

television

Katrina Kaif revealed on Koffee With Karan that she's excited about the weddings and would love to attend Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas weddings

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is hoping for a wedding invite from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Kat revealed on Koffee With Karan that she's excited about the weddings. "I want to wear nice clothes and attend." Will the two couples extend an invitation? If not for her, at least for the designer wear she wants to strut around in.

Katrina also shared the love advice in a chat with filmmaker Karan Johar on the episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6, read a statement. The actress and Karan spoke about how it is widely accepted that it is necessary for a woman to have a man while she believes that this is not true for everyone. She feels people tend to burden their partners with the responsibility of making them happy and that's where relationships go wrong.

"You somehow always judge yourself based on how much love or attention you're getting from your partner. Your relationship suffers just a little bit, and your self-esteem and your image take a beating, which is not a good thing," said the actress.

Katrina was joined on the show by actor Varun Dhawan, with whom she will star in the upcoming movie ABCD 3. They talked about their experience of working together.

Also read: Thugs Of Hindostan box office: Big B and Aamir not enough for magic?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates