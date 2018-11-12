Thugs Of Hindostan box office: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan not enough for the BO magic?

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs Of Hindostan sees 50 per cent drop in collections after highest first-day collections at Rs 52.25 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan

Thugs Of Hindostan may have had a bumper opening at the box office, but the Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer appears to have lost steam early on in the race. After registering the highest first-day collections at Rs 52.25 crore, the action-adventure saw a drop of more than 50 per cent on Friday and Saturday.

Though the film amassed Rs 105 crore (including its Tamil and Telugu versions) in three days, trade gurus point out that the figure should have been significantly higher considering it released across 5,000 screens — the widest release for a Hindi film so far.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says, "It's shocking to see a film that boasted two superstars coming together for the first time, perform so poorly. This proves that while the presence of superstars may assure a solid opening, the movie will not flourish until it connects with the audience." Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, the film enjoyed the advantage of an extended weekend.

"The audience expressed their disappointment on social media, which added to the drastic drop in its collection. Despite being a solo festival release, the film hasn't performed as expected. While it will manage to break even, it won't be a hit," says trade analyst Girish Wankhede.

Rs 105 crore - The three-day collection of Thugs Of Hindostan

