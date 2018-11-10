Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 2: Aamir, Amitabh starrer earns Rs 29 crores

bollywood

The total collection Thugs of Hindostan is now at 81.50 crores in just 2 days. The film stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif

Thugs of Hindostan created box office history on Day one. After collecting an all-time record-breaking Rs 52.25 crore nett (Hindi + Tamil+ Telugu) on a national holiday, it was steady on day 2. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Diwali entertainer held well to collect Rs 28.25 crore nett (Hindi) on Friday. It also collected Rs 1 crore from its Tamil and Telugu versions. The 2-day total collection of the film including Tamil and Telugu is at a huge Rs 81.50 crore nett. Thugs of Hindostan will race past Rs 100 crore in less than 3 days.

On its opening day, Thugs shattered all previous opening day box office records in the history of Bollywood and it also became the first ever film to cross the Rs 50 crore nett mark on a single day.

The previous record was Rs 40.35 crores of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo if we count outright Hindi films only and Rs 41 crores net if we include box office legend Baahubali - The Conclusion. Thugs of Hindostan is also the highest single day in history as it beats the Sunday numbers of Sanju.

The film has slayed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar circuits with multiplexes collecting earth-shattering numbers and single screens running house full across both circuits.

The high octane action adventure is set on the high seas and boasts of jaw-dropping, never seen before visual spectacles. The film is set to have a huge weekend as audiences are enjoying the visual spectacle. The film brings together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on big screen, making it a must watch movie for Hindi film lovers worldwide. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

