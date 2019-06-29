Priyanka Chopra on Sharmin Segal: Sincerity will help her grow

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra showers praise on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal after watching rushes of her debut vehicle, Malaal

Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (Right) A still from Malaal

A visit to the country to shoot for the last leg of The Sky Is Pink doubled up as an opportunity for Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play mentor to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal. Chopra, who developed a fondness for the youngster following their collaboration on Mary Kom (2014) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), decided to watch the rushes of her debut vehicle, Malaal.

During their interaction, the young actor, we hear, even taught Chopra the hook step of her track, Udhal Ho. Evidently impressed by Segal's performance, Chopra tells mid-day, "I am proud of Sharmin. As an assistant director on Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, she worked closely with me. I saw how hardworking and sincere she is. These are traits that will help her grow as an actor. I've seen how committed she is towards turning her dream of becoming an actor into reality."

This isn't the first time that the star — who counts Bhansali amongst her closest friends in the industry — has extended a helping hand to the debutant. Having learnt that Segal's appearance in Udhal Ho was similar to her Marathi mulgi act in Pinga, Chopra recommended that she work with the same makeup and fashion artist who had designed her look in the song.

