Priyanka Chopra reveals her dad banned her from wearing tight clothes, had big ego clash with him

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never shies away from talking about her family on social media. She has often said that she was very close to her late father Ashok Chopra and how he has been a great support. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the bond she shared with her father and the clashes she had with him when she was younger.

In a recent interview with Tatler magazine's digital edition, the Don 2 actress said that her father asked her to refrain from wearing tight clothes and the two went on to have a "big clash of egos". Hindustan Times quoted the actress as saying, "I'd left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn't know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks."

Priyanka also spoke about how boys started following her from school, which made her father put bars on her windows and ban her from wearing tight clothes. "We had a big clash of egos," she said.

However, the two shared a deep bond and were "best of friends." Recalling his words, she said, "No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I won't judge you, I will always be in your corner. I'll always be on your team."

Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra died after battling cancer in 2013. A doctor by profession, he retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel. In 2012, PeeCee had 'Daddy's Li'l Girl' inked on her wrist to show how close she was to her father.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. She will be next seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from them, the film will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

