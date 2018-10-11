Photos: Priyanka Chopra parties with Kim Kardashian

hollywood

A good platform to showcase her engagement ring. Priyanka Chopra flashed the rock, which fiance Nick Jonas gave her, at the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection gala in New York.

Priyanka Chopra hung out with Kim Kardashian at the gala. Seeing their pictures, fans felt PeeCee looked like her sister. Blame it on the long dark tresses?

It was all about baubles and sparklers. A good platform to showcase her engagement ring. Priyanka Chopra flashed the rock, which fiancé Nick Jonas gave her, at the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection gala in New York.

The actor has reportedly said that his brothers accompanied him and he closed down a Tiffany store to buy it for her! PeeCee stepped out in a metallic grey backless Giorgio Armani gown with noodle straps and a thigh-high slit.

When asked about the most prized possession she has ever had, she just flaunted her engagement ring at the event! Well, that's truly adorable!

