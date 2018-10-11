Photos: Priyanka Chopra parties with Kim Kardashian
A good platform to showcase her engagement ring. Priyanka Chopra flashed the rock, which fiance Nick Jonas gave her, at the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection gala in New York.
It was all about baubles and sparklers. A good platform to showcase her engagement ring. Priyanka Chopra flashed the rock, which fiancé Nick Jonas gave her, at the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection gala in New York.
The actor has reportedly said that his brothers accompanied him and he closed down a Tiffany store to buy it for her! PeeCee stepped out in a metallic grey backless Giorgio Armani gown with noodle straps and a thigh-high slit.
When asked about the most prized possession she has ever had, she just flaunted her engagement ring at the event! Well, that's truly adorable!
Also View: Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre Catch Up With Neetu, Rishi Kapoor In New York
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Divya Dutta reveals who she can't live without?