Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre catch up with Neetu, Rishi Kapoor in New York

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture, in which a blonde-haired Rishi Kapoor can be seen sitting on a couch, and PC and Neetu Kapoor sitting behind him.

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor, who recently flew to the United States with wife Neetu Kapoor to seek medical treatment, spent quality time with his 'Agneepath' co-star Priyanka Chopra. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture of the trio, in which a blonde-haired Rishi can be seen sitting on a couch, and Priyanka and Neetu sitting behind him.

"Was so good seeing you both @neetu54 #RishiKapoor laughter and smiles as always!!," Priyanka captioned the post.

Rishi Kapoor also met Sonali Bendre, husband Goldie Behl and sister-in-law Shrishti Behl Arya. Sonali too is in NYC, as she is undergoing metastatic cancer treatment there.



Image Instagramed by Neetu Kapoor (neetu54)

In a cryptic tweet last month, Rishi announced that he was travelling to the US for medical treatment. Before his well-wishers could jump to conclusions, the 'Mulk' actor asked them not to speculate his leave of absence.

"Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus" of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" the 66-year-old's tweet read.

