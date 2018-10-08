Rishi Kapoor catches up with 'old friend' Anupam Kher in New York

bollywood

Taking to social media, Rishi Kapoor shared a slow-motion video in which he can be seen talking to Anupam Kher as they take a stroll on the busy streets of Manhattan

Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the Twitter video

In a cryptic tweet last month, Rishi Kapoor wrote he was travelling to the US for a medical treatment. Before his well-wishers could jump onto conclusions, the Mulk actor asked them not to speculate his leave of absence. He wrote, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

Rishi Kapoor was seen catching up with 'old friend', actor Anupam Kher, while he is in the United States for treatment. Taking to social media on Sunday, Kapoor shared a slow-motion video in which the 'Prem Granth' co-stars can be seen talking as they take a stroll on the busy streets of Manhattan, New York.

"New York, Manhattan. 'Kher-free' or is it 'Care-free' on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!" read his caption.

New York,Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free"on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

Rishi made his acting debut in Bollywood with Mera Naam Joker in 1970. He was later seen in films like Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Rafoo Chakkar, Bol Radha Bol, Fanaa, Love Aaj Kal and Kapoor and Sons" among many others. He was last seen onscreen in Mulk and will next be seen in Rajma Chawal by Leena Yadav.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen as Dr. Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister which is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjay Baru. Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is set to hit the theatres on December 21.

