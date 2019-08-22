Priyanka Chopra roped in for Netflix's We Can Be Heroes

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in to star in Netflix's action fantasy feature We Can Be Heroes, which will be written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. The project will see alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, as their children will team up to save their parents and the world, read a statement.

Priyanka will next be seen onscreen in The Sky Is Pink, based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The "Gala Presentation" film, which she additionally co-produced is the only official selection from Asia at the festival this year.

Priyanka will also produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India, co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. The 37-year-old actor was recently seen in romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. In addition to that, she starred in the family drama A Kid Like Jake alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.

Under her Purple Pebble Pictures banner, Priyanka has produced several acclaimed features including Paani, Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors and Firebrand. In television, Priyanka is widely known for her starring role as Alex Parrish on the hit show Quantico.

