Kangana Ranaut defends Priyanka Chopra over Indian Army tweet backlash

Priyanka Chopra found herself in the midst of a controversy when confronted about a past tweet celebrating the Indian army's attack on Pakistan

Priyanka Chopra though defended her tweet and her views on the situation. But her being a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and many others penned open letters and signed petitions to urge UNICEF to remove the Bollywood actress for her alleged "hypocrisy."

Actress Kangana Ranaut has risen in support of her peer Priyanka and even defended her views over the controversy while admitting that is "not an easy choice." In an interaction, Kangana said, "It's not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can't limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day."

Speaking of what was quoted in a letter, addressed to UNICEF executive director Henrietta H Fore, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the Bollywood actor supports the Indian government's policies on Kashmir.

She further alleged that Chopra is in favour of a "nuclear war" between India and Pakistan. "Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed the Indian government's position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian defence minister. All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms Chopra is supposed to uphold as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace," Mazari wrote in the letter.

For the unversed, here's what happened, the Baywatch actress was championing for "sisterhood" and women empowerment, a Pakistani amongst the audience yelled at Priyanka for being a "hypocrite". The woman questioned her role about United Nations Goodwill Ambassador where she hailed the Indian Army and wrote, "Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces."

Priyanka Chopra replied to the woman: "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."

