Woman calls Priyanka Chopra 'hypocrite', actress says, 'We're all here for love'

At an event held in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra addressed several issues like sisterhood, women empowerment, and failure. At the same venue, a woman called out Priyanka for being a 'hypocrite'

Priyanka Chopra at the event in Los Angeles. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/beautycon

Priyanka Chopra attended the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019. She opted for a white chic pantsuit with a black mesh top and a bow-tie. The actress looked smoking hot as she rocked the stage by speaking about several topics like sisterhood, not seeking validation from others and how she has taken risks in lives. E! News reported that Priyanka is taking the world by storm, one event at a time and this time she used the platform of Beautycon Festival to urge women to empower each other.

At the event, Priyanka Chopra spoke, "Everyone screws up, and that's alright. We all have bad days. We all are gonna feel like s--t sometimes," she said point-blank. The 'Mary Kom' actor also spoke about how women all over the world are pitted against each other. "I've had so many times where I'm doing interviews and people always ask me, 'You're doing a movie with a female actor. Did you guys get along? Were there cat fights?' But when it comes to boys, they say, 'Oh, my gosh. That's a bromance, and everyone works so well'."

"I feel like, over time, because women had the lack of opportunities, we were pitted against each other. Because there were only five places a woman could be hired and so we were elbowing each other out to get to that one spot," said the Quantico actress. The 37-year-old feels that there aren't great avenues and opportunities for women, which is where the problems stem from. "The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow," says Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"We're 50 per cent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting women in positions of power." Priyanka also added, "I realized many, many years ago, the more I champion women in my own small way, maybe I'll be able to create a world, around me at least, where women run the show. Because we kinda do it really well."

As per E! News, while the Baywatch actress was championing for "sisterhood" and women empowerment, a Pakistani amongst the audience yelled at Priyanka for being a "hypocrite". The woman questioned her role about United Nations Goodwill Ambassador where she hailed the Indian Army and wrote, "Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces."

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

Priyanka Chopra was prompt to reply to the woman and said, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me."

She further continued, "But I think that all of us have a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in the Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. This film marks her return to Bollywood after three years.

With inputs from ANI