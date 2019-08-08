Saree Not Sorry! Priyanka Chopra proves she's a 'desi girl' at heart

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo on her Instagram account in a saree and proved that her love for saree is undying

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo on her Instagram account.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself clad in a blush pink saree, which she had worn at her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas' wedding with Sophie Turner. The actress can't get enough as she watches herself in a saree. Priyanka shared saree clad on Instagram, and her retro look with a lace saree and huge sunglasses is winning the internet. With minimal makeup, beautiful peach roses added to her bun, the actress looked chic as ever.

Although it was a western wedding, Priyanka Chopra chose to wear the traditional Indian attire - a saree, and not to forget, her vermillion. Priyanka also thanked her designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the beautifully designed outfit.

The actress, who rose to fame in the US with her television series, Quantico, has no qualms for taking the saree way. And, she is not "sorry" for that. The 37-year-old also thanked her stylist and wrote: "#SareeNotSorryNuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it's my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen #AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday (sic)"

Her stylist also commented on the post and wrote: "OMG, waiting for the next challenge from you My Darling, you always make it worth it (sic)." On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood after three weeks with Shonali Bose's film, The Sky Is Pink. This film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, who has now bid adieu to the film industry.

The Sky is Pink was screened at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival and is also touted to be the first Asian movie to be screened at the festival in 2019. The Sky Is Pink traces the love story of a couple - Aditi and Niren Chaudhary - spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. This project is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

