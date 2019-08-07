Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sell their love pad; on a new house hunt

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sold their plush Beverly Hills house for 6.9 million dollars, and the duo is looking for a new house in Bel-Air and Beverly Hills area

Priyanka Chopra had shared this photo with Nick Jonas from the screening of the Jonas Brothers' documentary, Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles, California. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sold their Beverly Hills house at a sky-rocketing price of worth 6.9 million dollars. Now that the couple has sold their extremely lavish house, they are on a hunt of a grand mansion in the locality of Bel-Air and Beverly Hills claims a report by TMZ.com. As per the Hollywood website, Priyanka and Nick have a budget of 20 million dollars for the new house, out of which, Nick has already arranged 6.5 million by selling the Beverly Hills' plush house.

The TMZ report further stated that Nick Jonas' worth is a total of 25 million dollars while Priyanka's is on a higher side with 28 million dollars. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick sold their pad last month, which wasn't officially listed anywhere. After marriage, Priyanka and Nick moved to this Beverly Hills that spread over 4,129 square feet. The house comprises five bedrooms, an infinity pool and a beautiful view of the hills and canyons, says the portal.

Well, let's wait and watch for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to announce their next home address. Currently, Priyanka and Nick are on a tour with the Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner. Their social media is abuzz with pictures of them depicting as a 'perfect family'.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. The actress was earlier slated to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan's Bharat. However, she stepped out of the movie before a few days of the filming began. Priyanka, reportedly, backed out of the film as her marriage with Nick Jonas was fixed around the same time, December 1, 2018.

The Sky Is Pink that also stars actress Zaira Wasim, who has now bid adieu to the film industry was screened at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival. This news came as a surprise to everyone as the makers claim that The Sky Is Pink is only the Asian film to be screened at the coveted film festival. The movie traces the love story of a couple — Aditi and Niren Chaudhary — spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The Sky Is Pink is slated to release worldwide in October 2019. This film marks the return of Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood after three years. The Sky Is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures.

