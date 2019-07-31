Video: Priyanka Chopra is super excited about Nick Jonas' upcoming tour

bollywood

In a video shared by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra can be seen screaming in excitement for her husband's upcoming Happiness Begins Tour. Check it out!

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/Nick Jonas' Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the kind of couple who believe in supporting each other in everything. Be it a new movie or an upcoming concert, PeeCee and Nick have got each other's backs. In a video shared by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra can be seen screaming in excitement for her husband's upcoming Happiness Begins Tour. Check it out!

Nick captioned the video: "One week away from the start of the #happinessbeginstour who's ready?!"

While Nick Jonas can be heard speaking about his upcoming tour and when it's going to kick off, you can see Priyanka in the background, just chilling and excited about the upcoming shows.

A number of Nick fans and friends commented on the post, equally excited about the tour. One of them wrote, "HAPPINESS BEGAN THE MOMENT YOUR FACE APPEARED ON THIS POST," while another commented, "I'm already outside the first venue in a tent, screaming quietly," and yet another said, "I love how much all your wives support you guys! We're lucky to have some new super fans".

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 37th birthday on July 18. She celebrated her birthday with her family, including her mother Madhu Chopra, husband Nick Jonas, and close friends and family in Miami. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. PeeCee has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

