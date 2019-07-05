Priyanka Chopra thanks America for being generous to her

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday posted a throwback photograph on her Instagram story of herself along with her pop singer husband Nick Jonas to celebrate the 4th of July

On Thursday, July 4, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an image with her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram account. The actress revealed that the throwback photo was taken on July 4 last year and has thanked America for being generous to her. The 4th of July marks the American Independence Day.

In the image shared by Priyanka Chopra, she is seen in a white and black striped outfit while Nick was in a shirt which had an American flag print on it. The caption of her post shared as an Instagram story read: "Happy 4th of July, America. Thank you for being generous to me and all of mine. Have fun and be safe everyone. Throwback. One year ago."

Last week, the couple attended the high-profile wedding of their Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris. This was Joe and Sophie's second wedding after their secret wedding in Las Vegas the previous month. In fact, in one of the interviews to an international media organisation, Papa Jonas said that he learned about his son's wedding through the internet and had no clue about it.

View this post on Instagram It’s in the air.. â¤ï¸ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJun 27, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

Priyanka and Nick are quite active on Instagram, and since their wedding, have been painting the internet red with their social media PDA, photos and videos, giving everyone major couple goals. The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

