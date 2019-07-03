Priyanka Chopra: Never realised having a husband and a boyfriend is so different

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her whirlwind romance and wedding to singer Nick Jonas and how life her life has changed after marriage. Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018.

"We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's get it.' And suddenly we were like, 'Ohhh god'. It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. So it's fine," Priyanka told Elle UK.

After getting married, the Quantico actress said she got two sisters. "I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together," she said.

The actress also spoke about how her married life is different from when she was dating the Sucker singer. "It's so different. I'd never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day," she said.

Priyanka and Nick are quite active on Instagram, and since their wedding, have been painting the internet red with their social media PDA, photos and videos, giving everyone major couple goals. The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

