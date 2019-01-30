Priyanka Chopra to be a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the second time

hollywood

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is going places! Make sure you tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show as Priyanka chats with Ellen about Nick Jonas, and her upcoming Hollywood flick Isn't It Romantic

Priyanka Chopra all set for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Pic/Priyanka Chopra's official Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra is in the news almost every day, and why not? She's one of the most loved and admired celebrities in the world. It's a matter of great pride that Chopra is a desi girl, and she's representing India on the global stage. Her wedding with singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 was like a fairytale and the couple is still talked about for their sweet, loved-up Instagram pictures.

And that's not all. Priyanka is making a name for herself in Hollywood too. After her successful stint with her US series Quantico where she played an FBI agent, Priyanka is now all set for the release of her third Hollywood movie titled Isn't It Romantic. To promote the same, Priyanka Chopra will be seen as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, hosted by the very popular and brilliant Ellen DeGeneres.

For those of you who are not aware, this will be Priyanka's second appearance on the chat show. Her first was in 2016 to promote her show Quantico, and the episode was a blast. We're expecting the same spirit and excitement this time around as well!

Priyanka, visibly excited about her appearance on the chat show, shared a picture of herself all dressed up in a Vivienne Westwood dress and Jimmy Choo strappy sandals. Take a look at the picture here:

Doesn't she look gorgeous? Ellen DeGeneres herself shared a sneak peek of her conversation with Chopra wherein you can hear the latter speak about how her relationship with Nick Jonas started. As Ellen writes, Jonas 'slid into her DMs' and asked Chopra out!

Isn't It Romantic stars Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. It is slated for release on February 14, 2019. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the biographical drama The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar.

