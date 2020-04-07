Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19
Priyanka Chopra said that the benefit concert will be an effort to honour "healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home."
Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday announced that she will be part of an upcoming virtual benefit concert - 'One World: Together At Home'. In partnership with Global Citizen, the 37-year-old, on Instagram, revealed her excitement to showcase the special event on April 18.
"The first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund," she captioned the post.
She also said that the benefit concert will be an effort to honour "healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home."
The virtual concert will be co-hosted by comedians Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.
Meanwhile, the 'Baywatch' actor also mentioned that the event will have performances from artists including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and many more.
The event will be up live at 5 pm PST on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC, and other digital platforms around the world.
Earlier singer Elton John, hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America', with a view to bringing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.
