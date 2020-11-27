Priyanka Chopra to shoot with Outlander actor Sam Heughan for romantic drama

Ahead of kickstarting the shoot of Text For You, Priyanka Chopra Jonas got her hair and nails done to get into character. "Prep," she captioned the pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Jim Strouse's romantic drama is a remake of the German film SMS fur Dich (2016). PeeCee will be shooting in London with Sam Heughan for the film, which marks music icon Celine Dion's acting debut.

Sam Heughan, popular for his starring role as Jamie Fraser in the historical drama series Outlander, took to Twitter and wrote, "Filming has start on #Text4You and we are having a MISERABLE time... Just wait until @priyankachopra and @celinedion join the production (I mean party)!!"

Filming has start on #Text4You and we are having a MISERABLE time....ð

Just wait until @priyankachopra and @celinedion join the production (I mean party)!!

âï¸ ðâ¤ï¸@SonyPictures #sonyscreengems pic.twitter.com/NoT0Vb5UvF — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) November 26, 2020

According to the storyline, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Besides Text For You, Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger based on the book by Aravind Adiga, and and We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

