Priyanka Chopra to submit report to UNICEF on young Rohingya refugees

Priyanka Chopra identifies problems, prepares to submit report to UNICEF officials after paying visit to Rohingya's young refugees in Bangladesh



Chopra during her visit to the camps

Days after attending the nuptials of friend Meghan Markle as she tied the knot with Prince Harry in London, Priyanka Chopra headed to Bangladesh to pay a visit to Cox's Bazar, one of the largest refugee camps in the world. The visit was part of her commitment towards UNICEF, of which she is brand ambassador.

While she almost immediately shared photographs of her experience with Rohingya children on Instagram and urged the world to support them in enhancing their future, Priyanka Chopra is now set to submit a report of her learnings from the event. The consolidated report will apparently be submitted to a project head of UNICEF in Bangladesh.

A source says, "Priyanka and her team are working on putting together a report that lists the problems in refugee camps, and formulating ways to minimise them. Celebrity ambassadors on field visits have proven to mobilise people to indulge in a conversation on these issues. It is being learnt that an estimated 3,00,000 children are currently residing in these camps."

UNICEF workers have apparently created child friendly spaces within these camps to give them access to art, music, dance, sport and counselling. The source adds that Chopra's visit to the camp was in the planning for long. Last year, the actor had taken up the cause of women empowerment at the UN General Assembly, putting the plight of Syrian refugees on the agenda.

