Priyanka Chopra wishes 'queen' Mindy Kaling on birthday
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wished Mindy Kaling on her 41st birthday, and has lovingly referred to the Indian-American actress as "queen".
On Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of Kaling from the 2018 MET Gala, where she sported a silver dress with navy blue gloves and an extravagant bedazzled crown.
On the image, Priyanka wrote on Thursday morning: "Happy birthday to this queen. In this uncertain time, it's hard to feel like celebrating but I wanna celebrate you today Mindy! Hope this year is amazing and can't wait to be on set together."
Priyanka will be teaming up with Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.
