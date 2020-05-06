Priyanka Chopra's cousin actress Meera Chopra tweets about her father being robbed at knifepoint

Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Meera Chopra, recently tweeted about her father, Sudesh Chopra, being robbed at knifepoint. The Section 375 actress took to Twitter and tagged CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police in her tweet.

Meera Chopra wrote, "@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi"

She then shared the FIR number in a follow-up tweet. Later, Meera thanked DCP North Delhi for the prompt response and quick action. She wrote, "Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice."

Meera Chopra made her acting debut with the Tamil film Anbe Aaruyire in 2005. She was seen in Hindi films like Gang of Ghosts, 1920 London and Section 375.

