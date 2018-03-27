Priyanka Chopra's big announcement for her next Bollywood film still awaited

Priyanka Chopra breezed in and out of Mumbai without making any big announcement of her next Bollywood outing



Priyanka Chopra breezed in and out of Mumbai without making any big announcement of her next Bollywood outing. Prior to her arrival, the actor had built up suspense about a mega project she was to sign with a leading star.

Yesterday, PeeCee took off for Ireland for the shoot of Quantico. Every time the star is in town, she is said to be flooded with scripts, but there is no public statement on the cards. Till next time then, PeeCee.

Ever since, Priyanka Chopra made it official that a Bollywood film is "happening" through an informal video chat with Ranveer Singh, speculations about her 'comeback' films have refused to rest. Buzz was that Tiger Zinda Hai director, Ali Abbas Zafar's film, Bharat, will reunite the pair of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

