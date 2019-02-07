Priyanka Chopra's Marathi production venture, Firebrand, to premiere on digital platform

regional-cinema

The film, Firebrand, directed by National Award-winner Aruna Raje and produced by Priyanka Chopra, is Netflix's first licensed original film in Marathi, the streaming giant said in a statement

Indian regional cinema is going global and digital! Firebrand, a Marathi film, will premiere on digital streaming giant Netflix on February 22. The project has been produced by Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra, through their banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

Priyanka said, "The age of digital has changed the way we consume content. Today, the story is king and audiences are open to and accepting of all kinds of genres. We scroll for content that appeals to our mood and mind, equally. This definitely was one of the major reasons behind our move of taking our latest Marathi project Firebrand straight to Netflix. A story like Firebrand deserves to reach audiences far and wide and I'm thrilled to be bringing this to Netflix."

Featuring actors Usha Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev, the movie is about the trials and tribulations of contemporary modern day relationships. Jadhav plays a successful lawyer who is a sexual assault victim and is dealing with PTSD. She tackles difficult family cases while also coping with intimacy issues in her own marriage. Kulkarni is essaying the role of her husband Madhav Patkar, an architect by profession.

Madhu Chopra said about the project, "Firebrand is packaged with a gripping, powerful narrative along with an ensemble of talented actors and we are truly excited that this story will reach millions of diverse Netflix members." She added, "We are delighted to have Netflix as a partner that will help us take this meaningful cinema to new audiences across the globe." The film is also the first venture into the digital space for Priyanka and her mother.

