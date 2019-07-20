Priyanka Gandhi: If the government wants to put me in jail, I am fully prepared

national

Gandhi met senior Uttar Pradesh administration officials earlier in the day and said that she will not leave until and unless she is allowed to meet the families of the victims in Sonbhadra firing

Pic/PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spent last night at a guest house in Mirzapur. She said that the victims of the Sonbhadra firing came to meet her on their own but the police and the administration did not let them meet her. She also told the media to put pressure on the administration to let the family of the victims meet her.

She said to the media, "The families of those who were killed and injured have come from Sonbhadra to meet me on their own. Two relatives of the victims have come here to meet me but 15 others are not allowed to meet me, are being stopped. Even I am not allowed to meet them. I do not understand what the Uttar Pradesh government and police administration want."

She added, "Bhagwan jane inki mansikta kya hai? Aap thoda dabwav banayiya, unhe aana dijiye. Mere pichhe pade hain." (God knows what their the thought process is? You please put pressure, let them (kin of victims) come. They are after me."

Gandhi met senior Uttar Pradesh administration officials earlier in the day and said that she will not leave until and unless she is allowed to meet the families of the victims in Sonbhadra firing.

"It has been 24 hours. I am not going to leave until and unless I am allowed to meet the victims of Sonbhadra's firing case," Priyanka said.

She said that she had asked the police to allow her to visit Sonbhadra with two other people as that would not violate Section 144. Section 144 restricts the movement of four or more people in the area.

"I told police administration that I would go to meet victims affected by firing in Sonbhadra with two people and they can accompany me. But they did not listen to me. They asked me at night to go away from here. But I want to meet victims family. Let the police do whatever they want to do," she said.

Priyanka was detained while she was on her way to meet the families of the victims in the Sonbhadra firing incident which took place on July 17. Section 144 has been imposed in the area which prohibits the movement of more than four people in the area.

The Uttar Pradesh police escorted her to Mirzapur from Varanasi.

The Congress leader said that she wants to meet the victims and she is ready to go to jail also for that.

She took to Twitter to write, "If the government wants to put me in jail for meeting the victims, I am fully prepared."

She also added that she will not pay the bail amount at any cost. "I will not furnish the bail amount; I will not pay a single penny. I had said if Section 144 is imposed in Sonbhadra, I won't violate it, 2 people will go. But the action was taken. I have been kept here for the last 7 hours. I would not move without meeting them."

The firing incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal. The village head had gone there to take possession of his land which was purchased two years ago. The villagers opposed him and triggered the firing thus leading to ten deaths.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies