Priyanka Gandhi joins saree trend on Twitter, shares throwback wedding photo

national

Priyanka shared a throwback picture of herself in a saree from the morning of her wedding day

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday joined in the trend that has become a rage on twitter with women sharing pictures of themselves draped in sarees.

Priyanka shared a throwback picture of herself in a saree from the morning of her wedding day.

"Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!)," Priyanka posted on her Twitter handle along with the trending hashtag #SareeTwitter. Priyanka is seen seated wearing a saree with the pallu draped on her head.

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

Priyanka had married Robert Vadra on this day in a grand ceremony at 10 Janpath. She had got married in a silk temple saree with a pink and red border, said to be a favourite of her grandmother Indira Gandhi. She had supplemented the saree with floral and gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have been sharing their saree pictures to follow the #Sareetwitter that has been trending on Twitter from Monday after users from different walks of life flooded the microblogging site with their posts sharing their favourite saree photographs.

As the number of people participating in the trend increased, some of the politicians and celebrities including renowned journalists too joined the fun and played the saree game.

The Embassy of Israel in India posted a series of photographs of people and diplomats dressed in saree.

"No doubt a Saree is a powerful fashion statement that makes women look gorgeous and stylish. Here is our take (in pictures) on why we LOVE this gracious Indian National Attire #saree", it posted.

No doubt a Saree is a powerful fashion statement that makes women look gorgeous and stylish.



Here is our take (in pictures) on why we â¤ï¸LOVE this gracious Indian National Attire #saree#SareeTwitter #sareeswag pic.twitter.com/Z2v0uIw6yI — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) July 16, 2019

If one looks closely, Saree has been worn by the women in our country for over 5000 years now. With its ability to be cool in summer and warm in winters, the saree remains the most suitable attire for the women of South Asian women. It is the primary reason it is donned by politicians and farm-workers alike.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies