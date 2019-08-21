Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP government over economy, cites ads by industry bodies

national

Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP government

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to social media on Wednesday to hit out at the BJP government on the state of the economy and cited advertisements by industry bodies and claimed that their respective sectors were facing problems.

She posted two advertisements by the Northern India Textile Mills Association and the Indian Tea Association on the micro-blogging site which highlighted the problems which the tea and spinning industries were facing. She captioned the tweet saying, "These advertisements have exposed the BJP government's claims on economy."

She added, "Till now, industry bodies used to give advertisements that they will progress. Under the BJP rule, many have been compelled to give advertisements saying that 'we are drowning, save us'. Rest, you can understand."

Yesterday, Priyanka also lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as the fuel prices were hiked in Uttar Pradesh. She took to Twitter to say in Hindi, "On the one hand, the BJP government causes economic destruction through its policies, destroys trade, while on the other hand, it cracks the whip of price rise on the people."

