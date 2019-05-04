Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses BJP of sending bribes to village headmen in Amethi

national

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of sending bribes of Rs 20,000 to village headmen of Amethi parliamentary constituency.

Addressing a public gathering Priyanka levied these strong acquisitions against her political rivals and said: "The wrong kind of campaign is happening as money is being distributed. I am sending our election manifesto to village headman but BJP is sending letters with Rs 20,000 in the envelope. They are thinking that Amethi headmen will sell themselves for Rs 20,000. They think that generations of love, generations of development can be purchased in Rs 20,000."

Priyanka, who is also Congress's general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh East, said the BJP government is halting development work in Amethi.

"BJP government has been there in the country for five years. People voted in large number to bring their government in power in the state and Centre. Now there is BJP government in State and Centre and the effect is such that the projects started by Rahul Gandhi are being halted in this parliamentary constituency," she said.

In a direct attack on the BJP candidate Smriti Irani, she accused Irani of visiting Amethi for very less number of times. She said: "BJP candidate came to this constituency only for 16 times in all these years. Every time she comes, she leaves in just four hours. Compared to this, your MP Rahul Gandhi has come two times more to the constituency and has always met people and listen to their problems."

On April 30, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said, in last five years, BJP leader Smriti Irani visited Amethi more times than Congress President Rahul Gandhi did in the last 15 years.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting against BJP candidate Smriti Irani from Amethi parliamentary constituency. Gandhi had defeated Irani in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

