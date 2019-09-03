Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over economy slowdown

national

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made the comment by sharing a news article about the bleeding auto sector

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Indian political leader and the Congress party's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, looks on at an event to unveil the party's election manifesto in New Delhi on April 2, 2019.

New Delhi [India]: On Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the BJP-led central government over "historic slowdown" in the economy. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Centre should accept that there is a slowdown and should work towards measures to resolve it.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Repeating a lie for 100 times does not make it a truth. The BJP government should accept that there is a historic slowdown in the economy and they should move towards measures to resolve it. The situation of the slowdown is in front of everyone. For how long the government will reap benefits from headline management?"

The Congress leader made the comment by sharing a news article about the bleeding auto sector. The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, government data showed on Friday. The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

