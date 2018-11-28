Priyanka thanks birthday boy Suresh Raina for being her support system

cricket

She posted a picture collage of their daughter Gracia and captioned it: "She can't wait to give you the card and blow out all the candles @sureshraina3 #happybirthday #happybirthdaypapa #itsmypapasbirthday."

Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka and daughter

India cricketer Suresh Raina turned 32 yesterday, and was flooded with wishes from across the globe on social media. But it was his wife Priyanka's message which stood out.

She posted a picture of them together and wrote: "Though we are two very different people but we are so made for each other... I love the music and you can sing so well ... I love travelling and you can plan so well... I love to stay miles away from the kitchen and thank goodness you can cook so well ... what else could I ask for? Wish you an amazing birthday my love @sureshraina3. Thanks for always being my support system & loving me unconditionally! HappyBirthday #happybirthdaymylove."

