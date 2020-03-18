Priyanshu Painyuli to star opposite Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket as lead

With the luminous cast of Rashmi Rocket, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead being announced, the promise of the premise and its actors makes it a project that's worth looking out for. The film directed by Akarsh Khurana will star Priyanshu Painyuli of Bhavesh Joshi fame in the leading part opposite Taapsee. It might be the start of a golden phase for Priyanshu, who will soon be seen in Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction which drops online in April. The actor will be extensively promoting the film with Chris and director Sam Hargrave who are expected to be in India on March 15.

Priyanshu tells us, "This looks like a great year already and hopefully the start of a great decade too. In Rashmi Rocket, I will be playing the role of an army officer in the film. It's a matter of great pride for me. Since I come from the defence background, playing a man in uniform is both an honor and responsibility. It's extremely exciting especially after my last film Upstarts, whose universe is so far removed from the world this film is set in. The film will kickstart next month and we'll shoot across Delhi, Kutch, Dehradun, and Mussoorie. It's a fictional film but it is inspired by real events."

