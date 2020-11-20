Priyanshu Painyuli: Tough to stay disciplined during the lockdown

Holding on to the emotional and physical frame of a character during the eight months of lockdown was the hardest part for actor Priyanshu Painyuli, whose film Rashmi Rocket was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Scheduled to kickstart shooting across Kutch, Delhi, Dehradun and Mussoorie in March, the film is being entirely shot in Pune, in November. While Taapsee Pannu — who plays a sprinter — has to do most of the heavy-lifting, Painyuli had his fair share of ordeal to portray an army man. It was not was easy keeping up to the designated fitness levels with no gyms to hit.



Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket

"There were days I was tempted to binge. Since work was slow, keeping myself in check wasn't possible every day," says the actor, adding, "After a point, I realised I need to be disciplined for the film." Like every other actor, he downloaded fitness apps to get back in the groove. "I tried freehand exercises and yoga to maintain my agility. In the last four months, I started weight training which helped me beef up. My fitness coach monitored my schedule. I made him proud despite the treats and calories calling me on."

