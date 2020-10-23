Producer Mansi Bagla Celebrates Navratri With Maa Sharda

What are your Navratri celebration rituals?

Navratri is all about honouring the holy deity and experiencing spiritual cleansing. I spend my time in the home temple, with my closest friend, meditating to the Divine Shakti. I seek spiritual wisdom to nurture my soul. And this stems from me having a connection with God from the beginning. Moreover, I love dressing in traditional outfits. Looking and feeling Indian makes a woman extremely sensuous!

"I'm a god's child. To be its child is a heavenly privilege, but it also comes with sacrifices." – Mansi Bagla

How did you realize your closeness to God and spirituality?

I realized this early on in my life. I am a god's child; I always felt connected to God but didn't have a proper direction to channel it further. My best friend Palak guided me towards this path. At the time when I lost my mother, when I was unable to ascertain genuine well-wishers from general ones, when I was having irrational doubts and was losing faith in almost everything, I got an inner power surge that redeemed me back. I found myself. That's the power of Maa Sharda, whose miracles I have felt over time. I have felt God giving me signs; he has come down for me always in different ways, and I know he always watches over me. Caring for me just like Maa Sharda is my best friend, Palak. She radiates immense divine energy and positivity. I'm honoured to say that I'm happy in my existence because of her.

Please elaborate on your admiration for Maa Sharda and her influence.

Maa Sharda's beauty is enchanting to me; she is so stunning and alluring that I pray to her to endow me with the same attributes – beautiful, inside and out. Maa Sharda's aura inspires me to be stronger than yesterday. I can love whole-heartedly but can still turn around and abandon a person if they're not worth it. I strongly believe that every girl should know her worth. We should have people in our lives that don't keep changing like the seasons.

"Real people don't meet you at your best. They meet you in your mess." – Mansi Bagla

Do you dedicate your impressive venture into films to God?

Everything I do is with divine blessings. I have worked my guts out and have come out victorious in my endeavours. From teachers in school to friends and family, all who knew me could see my creativity, and I was always told I had an inherent knack just like a film director. I thank Maa Sharda, who is also a roop of Kala ki Devi – Saraswati ji for bestowing me with her favours. I wanted to enroll at Pune University to pursue my passion for filmmaking, but I couldn't do that because of the circumstances. I had given up on that idea, till the lockdown began this year. I seized the opportunity to learn virtually and started online courses, and the ray of hope entered my life again. For 4 months, I immersed myself into preparing for my step into filmmaking. And the miracle knocking on my door in August was the opportunity where the brilliant G. Ashok Sir saw the director in me, generously offered to mentor me and share the onus of Mini Films. I was getting all the right signs from God to go ahead – Ashok Sir being a spiritual individual too, and his upcoming release 'Durgavati' was quite an indication that things were falling into place. This overwhelming surprise just goes to show how with every event, my unshaken belief in God is strengthened.

"Good and evil? They're just the players. It's God who flips the game!" – Mansi Bagla

How has your faith in spirituality affected you as a person?

My spiritual roots have connected me to my inner self. I am a person that values morality above all. I denounce hatred. I hold on to the people who respect my feelings, listen and heed my thoughts, and pamper me when I need. I have always been transparent when it comes to displaying my emotions and being spiritual helps me stay mindful. If I was meant to be controlled, I would have come with a remote. I'm a conservative girl but my thoughts are bold.

"Love and faith are everything for me. The phrase 'I love you!' has become so overused and pedestrian; I'd rather people be sincere and mean it when saying it." – Mansi Bagla

