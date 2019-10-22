Producer Prashant Shah: Jungle cry trailer will be out soon

The release of Jungle Cry's first trailer received an overwhelming response in India and overseas. Fans of Jungle Cry has been waiting for its release and now the film is finally all set to release early next year. The producer of the film Prashant Shah has decided to release the movie in early 2020.

Prashant Shah, who is the founder of Bollywood Hollywood production took this movie as he got inspired by the story of Dr. Achyuta Samanta's and students from Kalinga institute of social sciences. Prashant has been a line producer for many movies including My name is Khan, Bang Bang and has been the executive producer of the recent hits Zero and Pad-man.

At the Cannes film festival in 2019, Prashant Shah had announced the release of the film by releasing the trailer overseas. But now the makers are making changes in the trailer, and the fresh one will be out soon and the movie will be releasing sooner in 2020. The movie would be released overseas before it gets released in India as the response for Rugby is quite much loved there. Abhay Deol will be seen playing the coach Rudraksha Jena and opposite him will be debutant Miss New Jersey Emily Shah who has assisted the world-famous movies Fast and Furious, Captain America, she will be seen playing the role of a physiotherapist.

As per the Producer, Prashant Shah, "We have already released the trailer in Cannes as an announcement of the movie, the film requires a little more time as the post-production including VFX requires adequate time which I am personally supervising to optimize the feel and visuals for simultaneous global release, the changes are being made by the makers of Hollywood Blockbuster series Harry Potter and will be out soon and will be a massive surprise for all the Rugby lovers".

