Project SKAR shows innovative ways of fundraising to fight COVID-19

After joining hands with AVI Global Plast and Dolsun Jewels in its fight against the COVID-19 crisis, Project SKAR now shows the path to raise funds in unique and innovative ways. Project SKAR initiative was started by four like-minded individuals from Bandra, with the aim to carry out charity work and contribute to the fight against the global pandemic.

Over the last three months, Project SKAR has managed to distribute over 50,000 protective masks and shields across 11 cities. The founders of Project SKAR realised how hard the healthcare workers and police force were working to keep citizens safe from COVID-19 and thought that it was important that they were staying safe as well.

Project SKAR used some of the most creative ideas to make a difference through innovation and social good, and explore new mediums of fundraising that transcended conventional boundaries, which not only helped them to raise money but also engage with their donors in unprecedented degrees.

Here are a few ways Project SKAR redefined the ideas of fundraising.

CODM Charity Tournament

Taking into consideration the fact that India is one of the top five markets for mobile gaming in terms of user base, Project SKAR co-founder Avneesh Bhargava, who is an avid mobile gamer himself collaborated with his friends to organize a Charity Call Of Duty Mobile Tournament. The tournament was organised to raise funds for project SKAR. This was the first step taken by Project SKAR to explore new and innovative methods of spreading awareness along with raising funds.

Charity Raffle

After holding a mobile gaming tournament, Project SKAR got the idea to raise funds through the medium of Charity Raffles. SKAR cofounder Avneesh's friends Jai Agarwal wanted to let go of a supreme t-shirt of which he had bought the wrong size. Since Jai knew about Project SKAR, he came up with the unique idea of using his t-shirt to raise funds, which consequentially gave birth to project SKAR's charity raffles. Through 3 raffles, Project SKAR managed to raise close to Rs 45,000 that helped them shield 900 frontline workers. The first raffle was hosted by Jai Agarwal while all subsequent raffles have been hosted by Nihal and Nirvaan Nichani, Hype beast resellers who's social inclination has been demonstrated by their past experiences in organizing charity events in association with Project SKAR.



A Jar for SKAR by Chef Guntas

Bake for a cause

Project SKAR tied up with Chef Guntas as a way to boost their fundraising initiatives which originated from Sarabjyot and Karamjyot of SKAR. With the aim of empowering and supporting local businesses, SKAR tied up with a local chef to boost their fundraising campaign. Chef Guntas from Bandra came up with a weekend pop-up for Father's Day by the name of "A Jar for Skar" in collaboration with Project SKAR. All proceeds from the sales were donated to protect frontline workers. The unique initiative helped SKAR to increase engagement with their followers on Instagram also helped them to reach out to Chef Guntas's clients. They successfully managed to raise Rs 30,000 after cutting all costs. This helped them to shield 600 frontline workers.

Chef Guntas

I'm a Patissiere Chef trained from Le Cordon Bleu, London, and the founder and head chef at "Chef Guntas" in Khar, Mumbai where we specialise in customised cakes and healthy desserts!

Charity FIFA Tournaments

The idea of an online PS4 Charity Tournament was conceptualised by Sarabjyot Chawla. Sarabjyot loves football and wanted to go out on the ground and play the beautiful game with his friends but couldn't do so due to the lockdown. This is when he and his friends resorted to the virtual form of the game, FIFA 20.

Sarabjyot and his friends would connect online on their PS4's every night and this slowly turned into the "new normal". Taking the love for the game a notch higher, Sarabjyot decided an online FIFA tournament where players would pay a certain amount to register and play against people all across the globe. Not only would this help others to kill boredom but also help him raise funds for SKAR in order to provide shields to more frontline workers.

The concept received a warm welcome and players from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and even Canada and America joined the tournament. For the first version of our SKAR FIFA tournament, they had 48 players, divided into 6 different groups for a competitive group and knockout tournament. The tournament kept the participants heavily engaged for the next full week throughout which they witnessed moments of joy and competitiveness. Version 1 of FIFA helped them raise Rs 24,000 for our fundraiser, which was all used to provide protective equipment for 480 frontline workers.

In the second and the third FIFA tournament they managed to raise Rs 32,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively, thus providing shields to over 1,000 frontline workers.

Charity housie game



The idea of a Charity Housie originated from the K of SKAR, Karamjyot Singh Chawla. Karamjyot felt that people would love to have fun by engaging in games that their friends and family members could indulge in. To make this a reality, Project SKAR tied up with a company called "Three Entertainment" since they had been hosting "HOUSIE SHOUSIE" for their audience and they happily agreed to do one edition for SKAR.

The ticket prices were capped at Rs 100 (1 ticket), Rs 200 (3 tickets), and Rs 350 (6 tickets). The game was conducted on a WhatsApp group as well as a zoom call where people could see the respective numbers and claim their prizes by mentioning it on the WhatsApp group when they hit a particular prize. SKAR were successful in having 130 people who enjoyed their Sunday evening over a game of HOUSIE and were able to raise Rs 12,000 which helped them to provide masks and shields to 240 frontline workers.

