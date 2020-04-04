Protect those at the frontlines of the Corona war

It was disappointing to read about the several assaults that have taken place against doctors and workers in the frontline of the Coronavirus fight. In Indore, two women physicians were pelted with stones, as a team from the health department and administration visited the area for a health check-up of a patient who had earlier tested positive for the virus.

Another report stated that relatives of a Coronavirus patient who died in a Hyderabad hospital assaulted the on-duty doctor and the staff, alleging negligence.

There have been other such cases of violence and attacks on workers from all streams in these times. This opinion page has earlier spoken out against attacks on doctors especially in government hospitals.

It is even more heinous that these assaults are taking place at a time when resources are stretched to breaking point. These resources are both human and the material kind.

People need to understand that workers and doctors are on their side, they are in fact putting their lives at risk during these times. They have been lauded as saviours and warriors through these times.

When they feel they are in danger, there is a tendency which is natural and human to move back from the task, or not perform a duty to the best of one's ability.

These professionals must be assured that those that assault them will bear grim consequences and strict action. They must feel protected and safe if not appreciated for their dedicated service. It is time for police and ministers to harp on the message that those who attack these workers will be dealt with severely. Throw a safety net around these persons, bring attackers to book swiftly. Without action, all our gestures of appreciation will be seen as mere tokenism.

