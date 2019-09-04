Protest at Indian High Commission in London over Kashmir turns violent

This picture tweeted by the Indian High Commission in London shows the damages caused by the Tuesday protests. Pic/ Twitter handle of Indian High Commission in the UK

The Indian High Commission in London was gripped with fresh protests on Tuesday (local time) over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir that took a violent turn after the building premises was vandalised.

The Indian Mission in London took to Twitter to inform about the protests and the damaged caused to the premises.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan responded to the tweet by India in the UK by condemning the violent protests, saying it was "unacceptable". Khan also said that he has raised this incident with the London police to take action."

Also Read: Indian reporter stands up against Pakistanis' act of vandalising Indian flag

Tuesday's incident marked the second time after India raised concerns over protests outside the Indian High Commission on August 15. Meanwhile, London police arrested four people in connection with the incident. A foot-long dagger was recovered from one of the protesters, the police informed.

The protest began while the city’s Indian diaspora’s Independence Day celebrations were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and anti-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on embassy building and Indians gathered outside. The protests were reportedly organised against the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates