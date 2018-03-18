Farmers protest in Ahmednagar against Nirav Modi

On Saturday morning, 120 farmers assembled at Khandala village of Karjat Taluka to mark a "Bhoomi Satyagrah Andolan"



The farmers in protest at Khandala village, Ahmednagar

Farmers in Ahmednagar staged protests against Nirav Modi on Saturday. They allege that Modi swindled them by purchasing their lands at cheap rates six years ago.

On Saturday morning, 120 farmers assembled at Khandala village of Karjat Taluka to mark a "Bhoomi Satyagrah Andolan" led by social activist and advocate Karbhari Gawli. Gawli said, "In 2011-12, these farmers were largely affected by the drought. To make ends meet, they sold their lands to Modi when he showed an interest to purchase for commercial purposes." Lands were sold at rates as low as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre. Nearly 50 farmers sold 250 acres of land collectively.

However, recently, when the news of the scam broke, the farmers realised that out of 250 acres, 135 acres have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate. That is when they decided to rise in protest to take their land back. Prior to the protest, Gawli, on behalf of farmers, had written letters to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ahmednagar Tehsildar demanding that the land be returned to the farmers. "We want justice and ownership of our land."

