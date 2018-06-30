Protest staged over AMMA's decision to take actor Dileep back

The workers said this decision by AMMA, a cultural organisation, was a 'humiliation' for the Kerala society. They said they are with the actress, who was sexually assaulted in a moving car in February last year

The controversy over industry body AMMA's decision to take actor Dileep back in its fold refused to die down with Youth Congress and KSU workers taking out a protest march to the home of AMMA president and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. They placed a wreath near the gate of his house protesting Association of Malayalam Movie Artists' (AMMA) decision to take back Dileep, facing a sexual assault case, and raised slogans against Mohanlal for his silence on the issue.

The workers said this decision by AMMA, a cultural organisation, was a 'humiliation' for the Kerala society. They said they are with the actress, who was sexually assaulted in a moving car in February last year. A group of AIYF activists had on Thursday burnt the effigy of Mohanlal over the issue.

Meanwhile, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, which met on Friday to discuss the issue, said they are with the actress and that the actor would not be its member till he proves his innocence in a court of law. Dilieep had on Thursday said he would not be an active worker of any organisation till his innocence was proved. He made his stand clear after Women in Cinema Collective demanded an emergency executive meeting of AMMA to discuss the issue.

