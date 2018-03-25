Proud Kareena Kapoor Khan showers Gauri Khan with praises

Kareena Kapoor Khan heaps praise on Gauri Khan after visiting her interior design store



Kareena Kapoor Khan recently visited the interior design store of Gauri Khan in Juhu Mumbai. The actress was mighty impressed by the collection of Gauri Khan and showered her with praises. Gauri Khan has carved a place for herself in the creative Industry of designs and has time and again astonished everyone with her artwork.

After hosting celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neeta Ambani, amongst others, the recent guest at Gauri Khan's artistic store was the Bollywood's Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Impressed by the artwork of Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I've known Gauri for so many years but I think what does me proud is the fact that now she is an independent, one of the most fabulous interior designers, standing tall, absolutely on her own feet, Mrs.Gauri Khan!".

Sharing the same Gauri Khan said, "A few words from the trendsetter herself - Kareena Kapoor Khan... Big hug".

The creative mind has time and again treated the audience with her artwork through her social media. One of the most talented interior designers in the nation, Gauri Khan has been the consultant for many of Bollywood's biggies.

