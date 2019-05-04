PSG's Kylian Mbappe gets three-match ban for reckless tackle

football

French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe was banned for three matches yesterday following his sending-off for a reckless tackle during PSG's French Cup final debacle against Rennes.

The French football Federation (FFF) said they had also opened disciplinary proceedings against Mbappe's teammate Neymar for striking a Rennes fan following the shock defeat on penalties after extra time.

Mbappe, PSG's gifted striker, 20, lunged with his studs into the knee of Rennes defender Damien Da Silva near the close of extra time on Sunday. Having already missed one game, Mbappe will miss Saturday's match against Nice and the trip to Angers the following week but will be available for the last two games of the season.

The threat of further sanctions hangs over Neymar, banned for three Champions League games after insulting the referee following PSG's exit from the Last-16 at the hands of Manchester United. This time Neymar lashed out at an abusive opposing fan as he climbed the steps to receive his French Cup final losers medal.

