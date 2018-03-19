PSV tops Dutch league; Ajax second

Ajax had a difficult first half in Rotterdam on Sunday. Michiel Kramer opened the scoring for Sparta and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar equalised, but at halftime the scoreboard displayed for Ajax a disappointing 1-1



Representation pic

With six match rounds remaining, the difference between Dutch league leaders PSV and number two Ajax remains at seven points, with both clubs claiming a victory.

Ajax had a difficult first half in Rotterdam on Sunday. Michiel Kramer opened the scoring for Sparta and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar equalised, but at halftime the scoreboard displayed for Ajax a disappointing 1-1. The second half showed a different Ajax, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lasse Schone put Ajax in front and through Justin Kluivert and a brace by Hakim Ziyech Ajax booked a 5-2 victory.

Ryan Sanusi concluded the match with a free kick and the second goal for Sparta.

On Saturday, PSV had to take revenge for last week's 5-0 smashing at Willem II. With Hirving Lozano and Jorrit Hendrix back from suspension, it took until the 68th minute for Marco van Ginkel to break the deadlock against VVV-Venlo. Van Ginkel added a second goal from the penalty spot and Lozano also scored 3-0.

FC Utrecht, meanwhile drew 2-2 at Heerenveen on Saturday and on Sunday AZ beat FC Groningen 3-2 in Alkmaar and Feyenoord defeated PEC Zwolle 4-3 in Zwolle. Robin van Persie scored twice for the Rotterdam based reigning champions.

PSV now lead the Eredivisie with 71 points after 28 match rounds, followed by Ajax (64), AZ (59), Feyenoord (48) and FC Utrecht (48).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever