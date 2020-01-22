Mumbai: Malls, multiplexes to stay open 24x7 from January 27

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Mumbaikars, brace for nightlife from January 27, but tipplers will be disappointed as they will not get a drink after 1.30 am because the restaurants and pubs that serve alcohol have been excluded from the establishments that will run 24×7.

Mumbai 24 gets state cabinet approval. To begin from January 27.#nightlife @mid_day — Dharmendra Jore (@dharmendrajore) January 22, 2020

Maharashtra cabinet approved a pilot project of Mumbai 24 that tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray presented on Wednesday. The pilot will run on the gated premises and business districts of Fort, Worli, BKC, etc where the residential population is scarce. The city's police and police commissioners will decide the business areas and mills lands where nightlife will be allowed.

Pubs and bars where alcohol is served will not operate after a prescribed, existing deadline of 1.30am.#nightlife @mid_day — Dharmendra Jore (@dharmendrajore) January 22, 2020

Thackeray and home minister Anil Deshmukh made an announcement to this effect after the weekly cabinet meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Thackeray said the scheme will create more jobs and can be extended to other areas and cities after a thorough run of the pilot in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, who was apprehensive about the project but supported it later considering its restricted nature said the police will not be burdened further. In view of a law and order situation, the alcohol sale will not be allowed in the nightlife programme. The establishments that serve alcohol will not be allowed to open after 1.30 am.

The opposition decried the move and blamed it on the childish demand of a particular leader. Opposition leader in the upper house, Praveen Darekar said the scheme will create more problems than foreseen.

