Puducherry: Kiran Bedi joins hands with students on "World Earth Day"

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and several students from various educational institutions and volunteers of NGOs joined hands to ensure that there was a sustained protection of the environment, on the occasion of World Earth Day on Sunday.

During her address at the botanical garden in Odiansalai, Bedi asked the participants to ensure that there was a sustained protection of the environment.

She instructed the officials of the Department of Agriculture maintaining the garden to make sure it was free from plastic waste and garbage.

The Lt Governor also joined students in drawing paintings on walls, highlighting the importance of environment and protection of Mother Earth.

Planting of saplings marked the World Earth Day celebrations in the Union Territory.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

