Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda and poolside colours

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared a snapshot of poolside frolic with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, on Wednesday. In his new Instagram post, Kriti sizzles in a bright red monikini that offsets the pristine blue water of the pool. Pulkit is in grey T-shirt and shorts.

Pulkit played on the colourful mood of the frame and borrowed a line from the popular Honey Singh number "Sunny sunny" in the 2014 film, "Yaariyan" for the caption.

"Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani... @kriti.kharbanda," he wrote. The couple recently took time off from routine to go camping.

Pulkit took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the two, where the couple lies next to each other on a bed and smiles at the camera. Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama, "Taish".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever